Woman injured in morning crash, fog cited as factor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman was injured in a morning crash east of New Haven near the Ohio state line.

Around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning, police say a dump truck pulled out in front of an SUV causing a crash on Dawkins Road. Officials believe fog limited the the driver’s vision.

Police say the woman was pinned in the SUV. Firemen extricated the woman before she was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

