Turkey Rally 2022: help local families celebrate Thanksgiving

You can help local families stuff their homes with a meal they deserve this Thanksgiving
Rally around local families November, 17
Rally around local families November, 17(WPTA)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - You can help families celebrate Thanksgiving this year during the Turkey Rally with turkey or food donations.

On Thursday, November 17 you can drop off donations at the following locations:

Kroger

601 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

5725 Coventry Ln, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Community Harvest Food Bank

999 E Tillman Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46816

Turkey Rally 2022 is brought to you by 21 Alive, Kroger, the AEP Foundation, and WOWO.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

