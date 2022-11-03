Turkey Rally 2022: help local families celebrate Thanksgiving
You can help local families stuff their homes with a meal they deserve this Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - You can help families celebrate Thanksgiving this year during the Turkey Rally with turkey or food donations.
On Thursday, November 17 you can drop off donations at the following locations:
Kroger
601 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
5725 Coventry Ln, Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Community Harvest Food Bank
999 E Tillman Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46816
Turkey Rally 2022 is brought to you by 21 Alive, Kroger, the AEP Foundation, and WOWO.
Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.