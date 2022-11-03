Turkey Rally 2022: help local families celebrate Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - You can help families celebrate Thanksgiving this year during the Turkey Rally with turkey or food donations.

On Thursday, November 17 you can drop off donations at the following locations:

Kroger

601 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

5725 Coventry Ln, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Community Harvest Food Bank

999 E Tillman Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46816

Turkey Rally 2022 is brought to you by 21 Alive, Kroger, the AEP Foundation, and WOWO.

