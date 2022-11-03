Sheriff candidates make final pitches to voters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the most watched races in Allen County is the contest for top cop. While the candidates differ on their law enforcement philosophies, they both face the possibility of inheriting a lawsuit over inhumane conditions in the county jail and an expensive effort to build a new jail in the near future.

Republican Troy Hershberger and Democrat Kevin Hunter sat down for interviews on 21Alive News at 7 in the runup to the election.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.