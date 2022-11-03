Homestead Students host forum for Southwest Allen County School Board Candidates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - With election day coming Tuesday, all kinds of political events are taking place. Wednesday evening, a unique event was hosted and livestreamed by high school students at Homestead.

That event was a forum for Southwest Allen County School Board Candidates.

“Tonight is the school board candidate forum where we will have all five school board candidates answer six questions posed by student government members,” Homestead Senior Class President Anthony Gery said.

Gery and other student organizers say the forum, hosted entirely by students, offered an opportunity to find out more about each candidate and their thoughts on several issues.

Even though some of these student government members aren’t old enough to vote, they say they appreciate learning during this election process.

“I think it’s also a really cool experience, too, for the members of student government, because this is completely ran by students - even on the livestream side too it’s all ran by students,” Gery said.

“It’s all our questions that we have for the candidates,” Senior Class Treasurer Yeyoon Song said. “All of the meetings that we have done and the setting for the forum is all planned and I think that is the most exciting part.”

Student government members say it’s important for young people to try to get more of their peers interested in nights like these.

“As more and more time passes, we have younger students just not becoming interested in these political topics or schoolboard issues, and I think this is just a great way to rekindle that fire,” Song said.

Student government members say being able to have direct involvement helps with learning more about how the outcomes of elections affect their schools.

“I think this system offers a more personal and in-depth look of what each candidate believes and what their beliefs are and what they are going to provide when they are elected to the school board,” Gery said.

Student government members made it clear that they do not, nor will they, endorse any candidate, and that the forum’s purpose was to provide objective information to those listening.

