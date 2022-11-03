CORONER: Man FWPD officer shot has died

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man who was shot by a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer on Wednesday has died from his injuries.

FWPD says officers responded to the 400 block of Poplar Street Wednesday afternoon after they say a man pulled a gun on a woman. They say when they found the suspect, he refused commands from police and an officer shot the man.

WPTA has reached out to FWPD on Thursday, asking if the man showed a gun before the officer shot him, and they sent us the following statement:

“This investigation is ongoing, fluid, and at the very preliminary stages. As the investigation progresses and when appropriate, we will pass the facts along.”

The coroner’s office said on Thursday that the man, identified as 18-year-old Wyatt Beckler of Fort Wayne, has now died from gunshot wounds. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Beckler’s death marks the 22nd homicide for Allen County so far this year.

