CORONER: Man FWPD officer shot has died

Officers were called to the 400 block of Poplar Street, in the Hoagland Masterson neighborhood,...
Officers were called to the 400 block of Poplar Street, in the Hoagland Masterson neighborhood, around 1:03 p.m. after they say a man pulled a gun on a woman.(Staff)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man who was shot by a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer on Wednesday has died from his injuries.

FWPD says officers responded to the 400 block of Poplar Street Wednesday afternoon after they say a man pulled a gun on a woman. They say when they found the suspect, he refused commands from police and an officer shot the man.

WPTA has reached out to FWPD on Thursday, asking if the man showed a gun before the officer shot him, and they sent us the following statement:

“This investigation is ongoing, fluid, and at the very preliminary stages. As the investigation progresses and when appropriate, we will pass the facts along.”

The coroner’s office said on Thursday that the man, identified as 18-year-old Wyatt Beckler of Fort Wayne, has now died from gunshot wounds. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Beckler’s death marks the 22nd homicide for Allen County so far this year.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

The city of Fort Wayne is hiring crossing guards

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ana Ehinger
Are you interested in becoming a crossing guard? The city of Fort Wayne is hoping you’ll say yes.

Politics

Candidates vying for Indiana Third Congressional District sit down with WPTA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
WPTA sat down with all three candidates who are competing for your vote in the race for Third District Congressman, asking them each a series of questions on topics that have been flagged as voter concerns.

News

Woman injured in morning crash, fog cited as factor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ana Ehinger
A woman was injured in a morning crash east of New Haven near the Ohio state line.

News

Candidates vying for Indiana Third Congressional District sit down with WPTA

Updated: 4 hours ago
ABC21 News at 7

Latest News

Community

Turkey Rally 2022: help local families celebrate Thanksgiving

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ana Ehinger
You can help families celebrate Thanksgiving this year during the Turkey Rally with turkey or food donations.

Crime

Judge in Delphi murder case begs for help after sealing court documents

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTHR
The judge wrote that his small court staff has been overwhelmed by the “storm” of requests related to public records that have been sealed in the Delphi murders case.

News

In the Garden: Fall Fruit Plant Care

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Homestead Students host forum for Southwest Allen County School Board Candidates

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
With election day coming Tuesday, all kinds of political events are taking place. Wednesday evening, a unique event was hosted and livestreamed by high school students at Homestead.

News

With election day coming Tuesday, all kinds of political events are taking place. Wednesday evening, a unique event was hosted and livestreamed by high school students at Homestead.

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Authorities rule fatal Weinbach Ave. house explosion ‘accidental’

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jordan Yaney , Mitchell Carter and Brady Williams
The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled that the cause of Aug. 10th’s house explosion on Weinbach Avenue was accidental.