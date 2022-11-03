The city of Fort Wayne is hiring crossing guards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Are you interested in becoming a crossing guard? The city of Fort Wayne is hoping you’ll say yes.

City officials are looking to fill crossing guard positions for Fort Wayne Community Schools.

According to the job listing, the pay rate is $13.75 an hour. Crossing guards must be at least 18 years of age, pass a background check and a drug test.

To find more information or apply, click here.

