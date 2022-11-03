Candidates vying for Indiana Third Congressional District sit down with WPTA
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - WPTA sat down with all three candidates who are competing for your vote in the race for Third District Congressman, asking them each a series of questions on topics that have been flagged as voter concerns.
Incumbent Congressman Jim Banks (R) is up against two other candidates in the Nov. 8 election, Democrat Gary Snyder and Independent Nathan Gotsch.
WPTA sat down with all three candidates, giving them each five minutes to answer the following questions:
- What is causing inflation?
- What can be done about it?
- What is your stance on abortion?
- Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen?
- Who has momentum going into election day?
- Do you agree with how the federal government has handled the COVID-19 pandemic?
Watch our report above to hear from each of the candidates on these issues.
Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.