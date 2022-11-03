Candidates vying for Indiana Third Congressional District sit down with WPTA

By WPTA Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - WPTA sat down with all three candidates who are competing for your vote in the race for Third District Congressman, asking them each a series of questions on topics that have been flagged as voter concerns.

Incumbent Congressman Jim Banks (R) is up against two other candidates in the Nov. 8 election, Democrat Gary Snyder and Independent Nathan Gotsch.

WPTA sat down with all three candidates, giving them each five minutes to answer the following questions:

  • What is causing inflation?
  • What can be done about it?
  • What is your stance on abortion?
  • Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen?
  • Who has momentum going into election day?
  • Do you agree with how the federal government has handled the COVID-19 pandemic?

Watch our report above to hear from each of the candidates on these issues.

