Neighbors anticipating final fall of old St. Joe hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Demolition crews are working to get the final part of the old St. Joe hospital to fall and there’s been a bit of a watch party anticipating it.

Wednesday, several people set up lawn chairs outside of the demolition site to watch the long awaited fall of the building. Some say they are neighbors just curious about the project. Other people say they have a long history associated with the old hospital, such as themselves or their kids being born there.

St. Joe Demolition (WPTA)

The building was set to have it’s final fall, according to crews, on Friday last week. However, the crews tried but the building did not come down. It’s been several days later and the tower is still standing.

After the demolition is complete, the space will become a parking lot for the downtown Lutheran Hospital across the street.

21Alive reached out to leaders at the hospital and they sent a statement.

“The demolition company is working to ensure its completion in a safe, timely manner according to the project plan. Like any complex project, we expect timelines to be fluid.” - Megan Hubbart, Lutheran Health Network

There has been safety concerns regarding the location in the past as well. Our team reached out to the Fort Wayne Fire Department on the matter and they shared this statement asking people to avoid the area.

“The fire department is relying on the demolition contractor to operate in a safe professional manner. We would ask that curious citizens remain away from the worksite at all times. As always should an emergency arise, the Fort Wayne Firefighters will be on the scene quickly and working as efficiently as possible to save the lives of our citizens.” -Adam O’Connor, Fort Wayne Fire Department

