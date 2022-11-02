Jury recommends life without parole in murder, dismemberment case

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article includes information that some readers may find disturbing.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man found guilty of killing and dismembering a 55-year-old man’s body will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

A jury recommended life without parole for 22-year-old Mathew Cramer after he was found guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement in connection with the death of Shane Nguyen in April of 2021.

The jury began deliberating late Tuesday morning. Jurors ended deliberation for the day around 3 p.m. and were sequestered until deliberations reconvened on Wednesday morning. After about an hour of deliberation on Wednesday, the jury returned with their verdict: guilty on all three counts.

Next, the jury was tasked with deciding if Cramer should receive life without parole. The prosecution and the defense presented evidence to the jury, including a deposition given by Dr. Stephen Ross, who is a forensic and clinical psychologist.

Cramer’s attorney argued that he had been taken advantage of by Nguyen and that his age, learning disabilities, a chromosomal defect and living circumstances should all be taken into consideration for sentencing.

The prosecution says the evidence presented during the trial speaks for itself. They argued that Cramer was impulsive, had poor judgement and would likely do it again.

The details of this gruesome case were laid out during a week long trial. Prosecutors say there was a cell phone video taken of the dismemberment by Cramer’s friend, 21-year-old Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, who testified against him during the trial. Prosecutors also say Cramer admitted to the crime during an interview with police.

Nguyen was choked and his head was slammed on the ground inside a storage unit that Cramer was living in at the time. Then, Cramer cut up the body and put the remains in Nguyen’s van. He told investigators he intended to bury them.

The relationship between the two began when Nguyen saw Cramer walking along a street and asked if he needed a ride. Nguyen drove Cramer to the storage unit, they had a sexual encounter and the two exchanged numbers.

A few days later Cramer asked Nguyen to pick him up. That same day Nguyen was killed.

Nguyen was reported missing by his family, triggering a Silver Alert on April 23, 2021. His remains were later found in the van, which police said Cramer and Carreon-Hamilton used to lead them on a chase.

Jacob Carreon-Hamilton pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement in July. He is currently set to be sentenced on Friday, Nov. 4.

