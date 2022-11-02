Jury convicts man of murder in dismemberment case

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article includes information that some readers may find disturbing.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the men charged in connection with the murder and dismemberment of a 55-year-old Fort Wayne man was found guilty following a seven-day jury trial.

BACKGROUND: Men accused of dismembering Fort Wayne man in storage unit

22-year-old Mathew Cramer II is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement in the killing of Shane Nguyen in April of 2021.

On the seventh day of his jury trial, an Allen County jury found him guilty on all of the above charges. The jury also formally recommended that Cramer serve life without parole in the murder.

In their opening remarks to potential jurors, prosecutors say there was a cell phone video taken of some of the most brutal moments of the crime. Prosecutors also say during a lengthy interview with police that Cramer, who had intended to bury the body, walked law enforcement through the actions he was accused of doing.

The defense claims Cramer was homeless and living in a storage unit. They say Nguyen saw Cramer walking along a street and asked Cramer if he needed a ride. That’s when the defense team says Nguyen drove Cramer to the storage unit, had a sexual encounter, and the two exchanged numbers.

Nguyen was reported missing by his family, triggering a Silver Alert on April 23, 2021. His remains were later found in his van, which police said the suspects used to lead them on a chase.

Investigators believe Cramer slammed Nguyen’s head to the ground, killing him. Police say Cramer and his accused accomplice, 21-year-old Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, dismembered the man’s remains at a local storage unit before placing them in Nguyen’s van.

Jacob Carreon-Hamilton pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement in July. He is currently set to be sentenced on Friday, Nov. 4.

