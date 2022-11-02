FWPD officer shot armed man, police say

Officers were called to the 400 block of Poplar Street, in the Hoagland Masterson neighborhood,...
Officers were called to the 400 block of Poplar Street, in the Hoagland Masterson neighborhood, around 1:03 p.m. after they say a man pulled a gun on a woman.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says an officer shot a man they say pulled a gun on a woman Wednesday afternoon on the city’s south side.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Poplar Street, in the Hoagland Masterson neighborhood, around 1:03 p.m. after they say a man pulled a gun on a woman.

Police say they later found the man in the area of Poplar Street and Hoagland Avenue where he allegedly refused commands from police. Officers say the man showed a gun and an officer shot him.

Police say the suspect is in stable condition.

