FWPD officer shot armed man, police say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says an officer shot a man they say pulled a gun on a woman Wednesday afternoon on the city’s south side.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Poplar Street, in the Hoagland Masterson neighborhood, around 1:03 p.m. after they say a man pulled a gun on a woman.

Police say they later found the man in the area of Poplar Street and Hoagland Avenue where he allegedly refused commands from police. Officers say the man showed a gun and an officer shot him.

Police say the suspect is in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.