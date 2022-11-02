FWPD officer shot armed man, police say
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says an officer shot a man they say pulled a gun on a woman Wednesday afternoon on the city’s south side.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Poplar Street, in the Hoagland Masterson neighborhood, around 1:03 p.m. after they say a man pulled a gun on a woman.
Police say they later found the man in the area of Poplar Street and Hoagland Avenue where he allegedly refused commands from police. Officers say the man showed a gun and an officer shot him.
Police say the suspect is in stable condition.
