Four charged in death of Huntington County Jail inmate

Michael Kelly Jr. (top left), Jacob Lee Landon Johnson (top right), Nicholas Ryan Shepperd...
Michael Kelly Jr. (top left), Jacob Lee Landon Johnson (top right), Nicholas Ryan Shepperd (bottom left), and Duane Barnes (bottom right) have been charged in connection with the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail.(Huntington County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say four people are now charged in connection with the October death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail.

ISP announced on Oct. 22 that they were investigating the death of a 42-year-old inmate at the jail. They say the man was found dead in one of the cellblocks around 3 a.m. that day, but did not find any signs of a physical altercation. Police say two other inmates were also taken to the hospital that day for “unknown reasons”.

On Wednesday, the department announced that four people, including three inmates who are currently incarcerated at the jail, are now facing charges in the man’s death. They say inmate 22-year-old Michael Kelly Jr. was charged with dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, trafficking, and dealing a narcotic drug.

40-year-old Jacob Lee Landon Johnson and 36-year-old Nicholas Ryan Shepperd, both current inmates, were charged with dealing a controlled substance resulting in death and aiding in dealing a controlled substance resulting in death.

Police say the investigation resulted in a search warrant being served at a home in the 400 block of Garfield Street in Huntington, which resulted in the arrest of the fourth man, 41-year-old Duane Barnes. He faces several narcotic and trafficking charges.

The final autopsy report and toxicology results for the victim are still pending at the time of this report, according to ISP.

