Early morning fire sparks at the Old Fort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An early morning fire at the Old Fort Wednesday leaves damage to part of the property, officials say.

Calls came in to report a fire at the Old Fort, located downtown along Spy Run Avenue, around 1 a.m. on the fort’s northeast side. A spokesperson from the Old Fort tells 21Alive that he believes the fire started outside of one of the buildings housing a brick oven and caused minor damage to the nearby building and fence.

Fort Wayne Fire Department Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor says the fire was accidental and was caused by an improperly extinguished cooking fire.

The attraction is a copy of the post built by American troops under the command of Major John Whistler in 1815, built about a quarter-mile from the original site, according to the fort’s website.

