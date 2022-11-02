Authorities rule fatal Weinbach Ave. house explosion ‘accidental’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of Aug. 10’s house explosion on Weinbach Avenue as accidental.

Following a joint investigation with the Evansville Fire Department, investigators say they discovered a leaking gas line in the basement of the home.

According to a release, investigators say the line was found uncapped, with the valve in the open position. They say meter data taken after the incident showed a sharp increase in gas usage beginning two days before the blast.

No additional evidence was found to determine how the valve was opened; however, there is no indication of foul play.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal could not determine what caused the ignition, but say other electrical appliances could have ignited the fire.

They say additional testing confirmed that Mercaptan, and odorant additive to gas, was present in the gas line leading to 1010 N. Weinbach Ave.

CenterPoint Energy released a statement on Wednesday that reads as follows:

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those affected by the Aug. 10 incident at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue. We also want to express our appreciation to the Indiana State Fire Marshal, Evansville Fire Department, Evansville Police Department and all personnel who assisted with the investigation.

Following the incident, CenterPoint Energy conducted various tests on its system and outside the surrounding area in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue, indicating no issues. CenterPoint Energy shared its data and fully cooperated with the Indiana State Fire Marshal and additional agencies in its investigation. The State Fire Marshal’s report released today further supports the company’s findings, determining that an accident inside the house, independent of CenterPoint Energy’s system, was the cause of the incident.”

Our 14 News reporter Mitchell Carter will have more details later.

Officials with EFD held a brief press conference Wednesday morning.

You can watch that press conference below.

You can click here to see our previous coverage on the explosion.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.