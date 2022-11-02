Allen County Party Chairs say more people interested in working at polls

By Alex Null
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Poll workers are on the front lines of democracy. They make sure the system works at the local level. It’s a volunteer job, and it’s often thankless. But hundreds of people are ready to get to work on election day. In Indiana, they go through their political parties to get the job.

“There’s great interest by people who want to serve as a poll worker, particularly within the last few years with questions in regard to the integrity of the election,” Chairman of Allen County Republican Party Steve Shine said.

Derek Camp, Chairman of the Allen County Democratic Party, agrees that workers want to ensure the process works efficiently and fairly.

“I think for a lot of them, they want the process to work,” Camp said. “They are there to do their job and they want to do it professionally. They want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to vote regardless of party.”

Both chairmen say interest levels are rising for poll workers, but the motivation behind that interest slightly differs in their eyes.

“We’ve seen a steady increase over the last couple of years, but especially this year after the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Camp said. “We saw a major increase in people signing up to be a poll worker both directly through us and through the election board.”

“I think that prior to 2020, the issue of whether an election was fair or not did not rise to the top of everyone’s concerns like it did after 2020,” Shine said.

To be clear, claims of widespread fraud in 2020 were proven false.

But, even with the vast interest in the election process, the chairmen say it’s still difficult recruiting young people to work on election day.

However, Camp says the election board found other ways to get young people involved in the process.

“The election board did a very good job this year to make sure that as many of the assistant judges as possible were high schoolers - 16 and 17-year-olds that can work as assistant judges in these locations - and they did a very good job of filling the vast majority of those spots,” Camp said.

Allen County Democrats say their requirement was initially 228 workers but have gathered 260 workers total after being asked to help fill some slots.

Shine says the Republican party is responsible for gathering 355 poll workers this time. However, some republican spots have yet to be filled. You can contact the county GOP for more information if you are interested.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
Indiana State Police logo
Three teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County, ISP says
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Sketch of Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), 14-year-old...
Police to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday, suspect identified

Latest News

Angola Signing 11/1/22
Girls Basketball 11/1/22
Allen County Party Chairs say more people interested in working at polls
- clipped version
FILE PHOTO - Pro-choice rally at the Indiana Statehouse on the first day of the Special Session
Indiana Democrats pin legislative gains on abortion debate