Indiana gas tax increases by 1.1 cents per gallon

Published: Nov. 1, 2022
(WNDU) - You’re going to pay a little more at the gas pump in the Hoosier State starting Tuesday.

That’s because Indiana’s gas tax has increased by 1.1 cents per gallon.

November marks the eighth month in a row that Indiana’s sales tax on gasoline has topped 20 cents a gallon. Until this year, it had been eight years since the tax last reached such heights.

The sales tax is adjusted monthly as a 7-percent levy on whatever the average price of fuel happens to be.

When you add all the state and federal taxes on gas, consumers are currently paying 74.5 cents for every gallon they buy in Indiana.

