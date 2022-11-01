Former LAPD detective says authorities in Delphi will likely remain tight-lipped on evidence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Monday, authorities in Delphi announced an arrest in the unsolved murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams - 50-year-old Richard Allen - a drugstore worker who has been living in the same community where the bodies were found nearly six years ago.

Dominic Lombardo is a former detective with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and now the Director of Criminal Justice at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne. Lombardo spent 14 years with the LAPD, four as a homicide detective.

He says it’s easy for the public to speculate about details of Allen’s arrest because investigators are so tight-lipped about evidence right now.

But he says them being quiet helps save the integrity of the case, something mentioned more than once during Monday’s press conference in Delphi.

“They won’t leave anything to chance, so they are not going to really share any information with the public that can harm the case”

Lombardo says he believes that whoever committed the crimes in Delphi was what he calls a “disorganized killer”, and, he says, he believes the murders could have been a matter of the girls being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I think it was a crime of opportunity,” Lombardo said. “I think, and again I am just speculating, that he knew the girls were going to be there and that’s kind of the sign of a disorganized killer”.

Lombardo says, as a former detective, he understands that people working on the Delphi case have likely felt immense pressure from media, family and the public the last five years.

“Typically, if you don’t make an arrest within 48 hours, the trail grows a little bit colder each and every day,” Lombardo said. “So, the pressure has to be immense, especially when you have children involved like that”.

Lombardo says he’s not surprised police have not released more information to the public or media because, he says, even though an arrest has been made, the investigation is still ongoing.

“The case is far from over,” Lombardo said. “Someone was arrested and it’s a long way to conviction. Evidently, they had enough probably cause to arrest this person, but again, they’re not gonna share information, because it’s still under investigation”.

Richard Allen already appeared in court for an initial hearing and pleaded not guilty. The phone number and email address set up in the beginning of the investigation for tips in the case remains open.

