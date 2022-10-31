Trick or treat times set for 21Country

(WPTA) - 21Country is gearing up for Halloween!

For those in Fort Wayne, the official hours for trick-or-treating are between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.

Officials with the City of New Haven say city-wide trick-or-treating hours have been set for 6 to 8 p.m. for Monday, Oct. 31. They say Mayor McMichael will be passing out treats to the first 500 children in front of the local Domino’s beginning at 4 p.m. on Halloween.

For those in Albion, Andrews, Angola, Bluffton, Fremont, and Garrett, trick-or-treating times have been set for 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.

Indiana State Police are reminding families of the following tips to stay safe while trick-or-treating this year:

Have an adult accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds.

Make sure older children trick-or-treat with friends. Together map out a safe route so parents know where they will be.

Remind your children never enter a stranger’s home or vehicle.

Encourage children to trick-or-treat while it’s still light out. If children are out after dark, make sure they have flashlights, glow sticks, and travel on well lighted streets.

Follow your communities trick-or-treating hours. Remind children not to eat any of their treats until they get home. Check out all treats at home in a well-lighted area. Only eat unopened candies and other treats that are in the original packaging. Remember to inspect fruits for anything suspicious. Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs. Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully. At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing. Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.



