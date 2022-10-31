Trick or treat times set for 21Country
Check out Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police below
(WPTA) - 21Country is gearing up for Halloween!
For those in Fort Wayne, the official hours for trick-or-treating are between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.
Officials with the City of New Haven say city-wide trick-or-treating hours have been set for 6 to 8 p.m. for Monday, Oct. 31. They say Mayor McMichael will be passing out treats to the first 500 children in front of the local Domino’s beginning at 4 p.m. on Halloween.
For those in Albion, Andrews, Angola, Bluffton, Fremont, and Garrett, trick-or-treating times have been set for 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.
Indiana State Police are reminding families of the following tips to stay safe while trick-or-treating this year:
- Have an adult accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds.
- Make sure older children trick-or-treat with friends. Together map out a safe route so parents know where they will be.
- Remind your children never enter a stranger’s home or vehicle.
- Encourage children to trick-or-treat while it’s still light out. If children are out after dark, make sure they have flashlights, glow sticks, and travel on well lighted streets.
- Follow your communities trick-or-treating hours.
- Remind children not to eat any of their treats until they get home.
- Check out all treats at home in a well-lighted area.
- Only eat unopened candies and other treats that are in the original packaging. Remember to inspect fruits for anything suspicious.
- Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs.
- Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.
- At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.
- Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.
