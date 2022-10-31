Three teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County, ISP says

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they are investigating after three teenagers were found dead in a car in Kosciusko County over the weekend.

Police say they were called just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, about three teenagers that were found unresponsive in a car on the property of 10852 West 900 North near Etna Green.

ISP says an officer arrived and found a blue 2008 Ford with an unresponsive person, later identified as an 18-year-old from Rome City, in the driver’s seat.

They say two other teens from Topeka, both aged 16, were were found unresponsive in the backseat. ISP says all three teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office oversaw autopsies today that were performed at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne. Police say preliminary investigation points towards carbon monoxide poisoning, but toxicology results are pending.

