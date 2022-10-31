Three teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County, ISP says

Police say preliminary investigation points towards carbon monoxide poisoning
Indiana State Police logo
Indiana State Police logo(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they are investigating after three teenagers were found dead in a car in Kosciusko County over the weekend.

Police say they were called just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, about three teenagers that were found unresponsive in a car on the property of 10852 West 900 North near Etna Green.

ISP says an officer arrived and found a blue 2008 Ford with an unresponsive person, later identified as an 18-year-old from Rome City, in the driver’s seat.

They say two other teens from Topeka, both aged 16, were were found unresponsive in the backseat. ISP says all three teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office oversaw autopsies today that were performed at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne. Police say preliminary investigation points towards carbon monoxide poisoning, but toxicology results are pending.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
Sketch of Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), 14-year-old...
Police to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday, suspect identified
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces

Latest News

State police arrested Richard Allen in connection with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana...
Suspect charged in connection with murder of Indiana teen girls
Trick or treat times set for 21Country
Investigators on scene Monday at plane crash in Evansville.
911 calls provide more details on plane crash in Evansville
Futuretrack 10302022
21Alive Weather 10/30/2022 6pm