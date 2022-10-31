Suspect charged in connection with murder of Indiana teen girls

State police arrested Richard Allen in connection with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana...
State police arrested Richard Allen in connection with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana teenagers.(Indiana State Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Payton Marshall
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WXIX) - Indiana State Police have announced an arrest in the 2017 murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter says Richard Allen, 50, was arrested Friday for the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

Allen has been charged with two counts of murder, according to Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland.

“I hope you have found a bit of peace in this most complicated world,” Supt. Carter said as he addressed the girls’ families.

German’s sister tweeted after the announcement:

The teens disappeared after they went for a hike on the Monon High Bridge in Carroll County on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were recovered the next day.

Investigation into murder of two Indiana girls reaches five year mark

In hopes of generating tips in the investigation, ISP released an audio clip from Libby’s phone with a man saying “down the hill,” an image of a possible suspect, and a sketch of the man.

Prosecutor Nicholas McLeLand said Allen “is a local guy”. Allen used to work at a local CVS, according to a staff member.

McLeland says the prosecution established probable cause for Allen’s arrest and he is being held without bond.

The prosecutor says the probable cause affidavit has been sealed to protect the case’s integrity.

Allen has pleaded not guilty, McLeland said. His pretrial is scheduled for January 2023 with the trial date set for March.

Rick Snay, a friend of the German family, says Allen should get the most severe punishment if he is found guilty.

“If there was any case for the death penalty, it’s this one, what he did to those girls[...],” explained Snay.

Even though an arrest has been made, Indiana State Police are keeping the tip line open. They ask anyone with additional information to call 765-822-3535 or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

