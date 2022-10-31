Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect arrested in Delphi murders

We're hearing from the grandparents of Libby German as they received the news they've been...
We're hearing from the grandparents of Libby German as they received the news they've been waiting to hear for the past five-and-a-half years.(WNDU)
By Lauren Moss and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re hearing from the grandparents of Libby German after they received the news they’ve been waiting to hear for the past five-and-a-half years – a man has been arrested and charged in their granddaughter’s murder.

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi is facing two counts of murder.

For years, the family has said today could be the day. And finally on Monday, we heard it many times – today is the day – and it means we are one step closer to bringing justice for Abby and Libby.

16 News Now spoke with the Patty family back in February on the 5-year anniversary of the girls’ deaths and they were confident this day would come. They’ve relied heavily on their faith and never lost hope in law enforcement.

They described Monday’s news as bittersweet. Becky Patty said they were called in on Wednesday, so they’ve had a few days to process it before it was released to the public. But Becky was emotional, saying it’s not how she envisioned this moment to be.

“I don’t feel like I thought I would,” Becky said. “I always said I would be screaming on the rooftops, but we are not. It’s sad. While there’s someone who has been arrested, our lives for five-and-a-half years have been in a search mode. That’s what we’ve done, but now we are not doing that anymore. We are just kind of feeling our way and figuring out what our purpose is now.”

On Monday, CVS Health confirmed Allen’s employment at the local CVS in town. According to Becky, Allen not only developed pictures for the girls’ funeral, but gave the photos to the family free of charge.

Meanwhile, 16 News Now spoke one-on-one with Libby’s grandfather, Mike, on Monday after what he called an overwhelming day for the family at the press conference.

He said he didn’t necessarily expect the arrest to come from someone in his own community.

“(I was) more let down I would say than shocked,” Mike said. “That someone in your own community could do such a thing or be accused of such a thing. It was shocking to know that someone could be charged with that in your own local community.”

Even though it’s a big day for girls’ families, there are still many questions in this case due to the lack of details released during Monday’s news conference.

“Obviously I want to know,” Mike said. “I want to know more, and I want to know now, but that’s not how it’s going to work, and I’ve come to accept it. If that’s the task at hand, then that’s what I want to do.

“I want it right with the right person behind bars,” he added. “The girls deserve it.”

Police say the tip line is still open and they’re asking people with any information or any interaction they had with Allen to come forward.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
Indiana State Police logo
Three teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County, ISP says
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Sketch of Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), 14-year-old...
Police to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday, suspect identified
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Monday, authorities in Delphi announced an arrest in the unsolved murders of Liberty German and...
Former LAPD detective says authorities in Delphi will likely remain tight-lipped on evidence
Monday, authorities in Delphi announced an arrest in the unsolved murders of Liberty German and...
Former LAPD detective says authorities in Delphi will likely remain tight-lipped on evidence
Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, Ind., was arrested and charged with two counts of murder...
Delphi suspect printed pictures of scene for victim’s family
The suspect accused of killing two young girls in Delphi had developed pictures for one of the...
Delphi suspect printed pictures of scene for victim’s family