Delphi suspect printed pictures of scene for victim’s family

The suspect accused of killing two young girls in Delphi had developed pictures for one of the victim’s families.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WAVE) - The suspect accused of killing two young girls in Delphi had developed pictures for one of the victim’s families, Libby German’s grandmother, Becky Patty, confirmed Monday.

Richard Allen, 50, was named by Indiana State Police Monday during a press conference. He is charged with two counts of murder.

Lilly’s family said the pictures were of the hiking area police zeroed in on.

Patty also confirmed Allen, a pharmacy technician at CVS, did not charge them for the pictures.

“I don’t feel like I thought I would,” Patty said.

A CVS spokesperson provided the following message:

“As members of the Carroll County community, we remain devastated by these murders and our hearts go out to the German and Williams families. We are shocked and saddened to learn that one of our store employees was arrested as a suspect in these crimes. We stand ready to cooperate with the police investigation in any way we can.”

Allen was hiding in plain sight.

“It’s concerning that he’s a local guy,” Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland said.

Allen was a husband and a father to a 28-year-old woman.

WAVE News Troubleshooters found he has a hunting license but no criminal record outside of speeding tickets.

Carroll County records show Allen’s home was a two minute drive from the Delphi Middle School, where both girls attended eighth grade.

Those records also showed he lived less than three miles from where the girls’ bodies were found.

“Like goosebumps all day,” one Delphi resident said. “It would be scary to let your kids go out on their own and you can’t. That’s why you live in a place like this.”

