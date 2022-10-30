Bellmont Volleyball defeats Northwood and advances to 3A State Title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In the 3A semi state volleyball game, Bellmont punched their ticket to the State Finals in their victory over Northwood.

Delaney Lawson set the tone for Bellmont and had a match high 24 kills for the Braves.

Hailey Cole also finished with six kills for the Braves.

Bellmont will play Providence for the 3A State Title at Ball State next Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.