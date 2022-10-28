Woman sentenced to six years in crash that killed husband

Kaycee A. Reed
Kaycee A. Reed(WPTA)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Yoder woman learned her sentence for reckless homicide in a crash that killed her husband.

29-year-old Kaycee A. Reed was sentenced to six years in court Friday.

Three years of the sentence will be spent behind bars. Three years were suspended, according to online court records. The first two years will be served at the Department of Correction, and the third year will be served at Allen County Community Corrections Residential Facility with electronic monitoring, records say.

Records show Reed was charged with causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and reckless homicide stemming from a crash on Jan. 8.

Reed pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in September.

Police say Reed was driving when the crash happened on Lower Huntington Road just west of Anoka Drive.

Her husband, 28-year-old Corbin Reed, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the coroner’s office said. Court documents say her blood alcohol content level was .11% at the time of the crash.

