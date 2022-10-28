Police to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday, suspect identified

Police sources say they will announce the arrest of Richard Allen during a Monday news conference updating the case.
Sketch of Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), 14-year-old...
Sketch of Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), 14-year-old Liberty German (bottom right)(WPTA)
By WTHR
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WTHR) — Indiana State Police will give a news conference announcing an arrest in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German next week, police told WPTA affiliate WTHR.

Police sources confirm to WTHR that a man named Richard Allen is in custody. Police would not release any additional details on Allen, saying more information would be made available during Monday’s 10 a.m. news conference.

Kelsi German, Libby’s older sister, also mentioned the news conference and ended the tweet saying, “Today is the day.”

The news conference will be at the Delphi United Methodist Church.

Abby and Libby disappeared during a hike on Feb. 13, 2017 near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi. Their bodies were discovered in the woods near that trail a day later.

It’s been more than five years since their murders, and no one has been brought to justice.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter spoke with 13News about the investigation in February 2022. He told 13News he still had great confidence that the case would be wrapping up soon.

“Eventually, I’ll be able to tell the world what we know, and the rest of the group will be able to tell the world what we know. Unfortunately, I can’t right now,” Carter said.

RELATED: 5 years after the disappearance of Delphi teens

The girls’ families, in the meantime, are still figuring out how to move forward.

Kelsi German, Libby’s older sister, said she remains patient, believing at some point the man who killed the girls will be found and charged.

“When I’m feeling frustrated, when I feel like no answers are coming and I’m feeling dejected, I say that. I say, ‘Today is the day. It’s coming and it’ll get here. We’re going to have answers’ and just reaffirm myself and say, ‘It’s hard, it’s frustrating, it’s been five years, but we’re going to have answers eventually. It’s coming.’”

Since the girls’ murders, investigators have released pieces of information at different times, including audio and video Libby captured on her cellphone the day she and Abby were killed.

Investigators also released two sketches, with the second coming out two years after the first. The second sketch appeared to show a man younger than the man in the first sketch.

In recent years, investigators questioned Kegan Kline, about the murders, but he has never been named a suspect in the case.

Kline admitted to creating a fake, online profile with the name “anthony_shots” to meet underage girls and receive explicit photos. He has been charged with 30 counts of child pornography and exploitation. He is scheduled to go to trial for those crimes in January 2023.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

