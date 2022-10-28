Man sentenced in 2019 killing of barbershop owner

23-year- old Jamari L. Dodson
23-year- old Jamari L. Dodson(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of murder for his role in the fatal shooting of a barbershop owner in 2019 has learned his fate.

23-year-old Jamari L. Dodson was found guilty of murder, criminal recklessness, and a firearm enhancement following a September jury trial.

In court on Friday, online court records show Dodson was sentenced to spend just over 82 years behind bars.

In April of 2019, court documents say Michael LoVett Jr. was shot outside of his business, Legendary Barbershop, on Lake Avenue and Anthony Boulevard. Police first arrested James L. Dodson Jr. in the shooting, who was sentenced to 87 1/2 years after he was found guilty of charges including murder back in November of 2019.

According to court documents, James Dodson and LoVett began arguing while LoVett was cutting his hair. A witness was able to calm the argument, and Dodson then left the shop before the haircut was finished. Dodson allegedly returned to the shop with another person and shot LoVett before fleeing down Lake Avenue. Police later identified that second person as Jamari Dodson, and arrested him in March of 2020. Jamari Dodson is currently set to be sentenced on Oct. 28.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
An 18-year-old senior at Provine High School, Shamerria Smith, died in a car crash in...
High school senior killed in crash days before birthday: ‘It still doesn’t seem real’
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Police say they are searching for DeJaune Ludie Anderson, the mother of the child whose body...
Wanted woman posted for months about son being possessed before his body was found in a suitcase

Latest News

Rise Up Against Domestic Violence event on the courthouse lawn sponsored by Victim Assistance,...
FWPD raises awareness for domestic violence victim resources
"Drop off your pumpkins, Jack-o-lanterns, and we will take them to feed rescue animals at...
‘Green your Halloween’: Recycle candy wrappers, compost pumpkins at local event
Sketch of Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), 14-year-old...
Police to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday, suspect identified
She's a pit mix and a cuddler
Forever Home Friday Meet Ms. Belmont Boots