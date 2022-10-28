Man sentenced in 2019 killing of barbershop owner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of murder for his role in the fatal shooting of a barbershop owner in 2019 has learned his fate.

23-year-old Jamari L. Dodson was found guilty of murder, criminal recklessness, and a firearm enhancement following a September jury trial.

In court on Friday, online court records show Dodson was sentenced to spend just over 82 years behind bars.

In April of 2019, court documents say Michael LoVett Jr. was shot outside of his business, Legendary Barbershop, on Lake Avenue and Anthony Boulevard. Police first arrested James L. Dodson Jr. in the shooting, who was sentenced to 87 1/2 years after he was found guilty of charges including murder back in November of 2019.

According to court documents, James Dodson and LoVett began arguing while LoVett was cutting his hair. A witness was able to calm the argument, and Dodson then left the shop before the haircut was finished. Dodson allegedly returned to the shop with another person and shot LoVett before fleeing down Lake Avenue. Police later identified that second person as Jamari Dodson, and arrested him in March of 2020. Jamari Dodson is currently set to be sentenced on Oct. 28.

