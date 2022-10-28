Indiana Capital Chronicle: Right to Life voter guides change ahead of midterms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Voter guides produced by Indiana Right to Life have changed in 2022.

The guides list lawmakers’ positions on topics like abortion and euthanasia. Changes to the guide mean a candidate’s stance may not be as clear.

21Alive’s Brien McElhatten spoke with Indiana Capital Chronicle reporter Whitney Downard about her reporting and how Indiana Right to Life responded.

