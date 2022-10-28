‘Green your Halloween’: Recycle candy wrappers, compost pumpkins at local event

"Drop off your pumpkins, Jack-o-lanterns, and we will take them to feed rescue animals at...
"Drop off your pumpkins, Jack-o-lanterns, and we will take them to feed rescue animals at Dick's Organics"(Dirt Wain)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Did you know that plastic candy and food wrappers aren’t accepted in traditional recycling programs?

In an effort to promote sustainability this Halloween, Eco Fest officials and the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) have teamed up to offer the community a special recycling opportunity.

Residents are invited to save their plastic candy wrappers and turn them in for recycling through the Terracycle program. Officials say only plastic wrappers will be accepted, including plastics with a metallic layer. Paper wrappers, paper boxes, sucker sticks, aluminum foil wrappers, and dirty items will not be accepted, they say.

“We encourage participants to use the ‘tear test’ - if the item easily rips in half, please do not include it. Residents are asked to support the recycling process by remembering to sort effectively – ‘When in doubt, throw it out!’” a news release sent by ACDEM reads.

The opportunity is free, and residents are asked to pack wrappers in a reusable bag or container. Officials say they are also offering free composting for unpainted pumpkins. The event is planned for Nov. 4 at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Additional collection will be offered at the following locations:

  • Mercantile on Main (1753 W Main St.)
    • Nov. 3 – 5, 10 & 11
    • 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Three Rivers Natural Food Co-Op and Deli (1612 Sherman Blvd.)
    • Oct. 31 – Nov. 11
    • Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Sunday from noon – 6 p.m.

Officials say the unpainted pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns that are brought in will be used to feed rescue animals at area nonprofit Dick’s Organics.

ACDEM says other ways to be sustainable this Halloween season include donating costumes after use, making costumes at home, composting pumpkins, and reusing decorations yearly.

