FWPD raises awareness for domestic violence victim resources

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Victim Assistance department of the Fort Wayne Police Department hosted ‘Rise Up Against Domestic Violence’ on the courthouse lawn Friday to bring awareness to domestic violence and resources.

Victim Assistance provides information, guidance, and emotional support for victims. They offer crisis counseling, criminal justice system orientation, and assistance in filing for restitution and compensation.

We really need to keep having this conversation and talking with our kids, talking with our friends, our co-workers, our family members, and really talking about it and being more proactive in preventing it versus being reactive after something happens.

Officials with Victim Assistance want victims of domestic violence to know there are resources to help navigate the process of leaving.

Victim Resources

Victim Assistance: 427-1205

YWCA Women’s Shelter 24 Hour HOT line: 447-7233

Rape Crisis Hotline: 426-7273

Indiana Legal Services: 424-9155

Crime Victim Care: 484-1414

Prosecutor’s Office: 449-7641

Allen County Clerk and Protective Orders: 449-7130

Fort Wayne Police: 427-1222

Allen County Sheriff: 449-3000

New Haven Police: 748-7080

Indiana State Police: 432-8661

If you have an emergency, always dial 911.

