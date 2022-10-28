FWPD raises awareness for domestic violence victim resources
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Victim Assistance department of the Fort Wayne Police Department hosted ‘Rise Up Against Domestic Violence’ on the courthouse lawn Friday to bring awareness to domestic violence and resources.
Victim Assistance provides information, guidance, and emotional support for victims. They offer crisis counseling, criminal justice system orientation, and assistance in filing for restitution and compensation.
Officials with Victim Assistance want victims of domestic violence to know there are resources to help navigate the process of leaving.
Victim Resources
Victim Assistance: 427-1205
YWCA Women’s Shelter 24 Hour HOT line: 447-7233
Rape Crisis Hotline: 426-7273
Indiana Legal Services: 424-9155
Crime Victim Care: 484-1414
Prosecutor’s Office: 449-7641
Allen County Clerk and Protective Orders: 449-7130
Fort Wayne Police: 427-1222
Allen County Sheriff: 449-3000
New Haven Police: 748-7080
Indiana State Police: 432-8661
If you have an emergency, always dial 911.
Additional resources can be found here.
Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.