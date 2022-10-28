Bell Mansion hosting “haunted” halloween festivities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For 130 years, the Bell mansion hasn’t changed much. It was home to the Bell family then the Noble family for 30 years.

Then from 1923 to 2018, Bell mansion served as a funeral home. Seeing body after body coming through the doors.

Angie Sturm’s family bought the mansion in 2020. She couldn’t let the history of the building die.

“My parent’s purchased it about two years ago because it was sitting empty for two years wanting to do like a bed and breakfast,” Sturm said. “It didn’t work out and he was to the point he was going to sell it and I just fell in love with it. It’s a gorgeous building.”

Left behind in the 15,000 square foot building were original hardwood floors, original windows, but also the embalming tables from the 1930s and, Sturm insists, some of the souls.

“It’s definitely a haunted location. Real things do happen. You hear foot steps, doors will close, you’ll hear voices and you’re the only one in the building.”

The spooky scene is the perfect backdrop for Halloween.

The mansion will be hosting trunk or treat for the kids, ghost tours and flashlight tours Friday and Halloween Monday. Giving you the chance to experience the paranormal for yourself during the spirits’ busiest time of the year.

Sturm says paranormal teams from across the country have come to investigate the mansion, which has helped keep the building open.

So while Sturm says she couldn’t let the building die, it was the spirits helping keep it alive

“It’s been amazing. It’s kept our doors open. We wouldn’t be where we’re at right now, whatever you’re feelings on it, whatever, but it’s super important. This building, who knows, could be torn down by now.”

To learn more, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/thebellmansion

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.