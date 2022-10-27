Wanted woman posted for months about son being possessed before his body was found in a suitcase

WARNING: Some might find the content in this article disturbing.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA and WTHR) - A nationwide manhunt is underway for a woman charged in the murder of her 5-year-old son, whose body was found in a suitcase in Washington County back in April.

That investigation identified the mother, an accomplice, and the little boy, and uncovered a series of social media posts where the mother claimed her son was possessed by a demon and needed an exorcism.

BACKGROUND: ISP identifies boy’s body found in suitcase, warrant out for mother, woman arrested

Police now know the body found in a suitcase in rural Washington County on April 16, was that of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan.

His mother, 37-year-old DeJaune Ludie Anderson of Atlanta, and a woman she called her sister, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman of Louisiana, are accused in Cairo’s death.

Anderson remains at large, wanted on a murder warrant. Coleman is behind bars after she was arrested on Oct. 19 in California for neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Dawn Coleman, arrested in San Francisco (ISP)

Court documents say on Dec. 5, 2021, Anderson made a Facebook post referencing her son and an exorcism. In later posts, she referenced using her blood for a ritual involving the boy. The posts continued to escalate through March, where she made another post about how she believed a demon had possessed her son.

“Stop getting caught up in the vessels of this realm. You guys get caught up with how old the body is, if they adult and kids, etc. Don’t even know it’s a full-grown demon in the child body telling you what to do because you didn’t choose your soul. Better start using your 3rd eye,” a post made on March 15, 2022 reads.

Just days before Anderson made that post, documents say she was in a 30-mile police chase in South Carolina with her son and Coleman in the car. Anderson was taken to jail and later released.

The social media posts referencing an exorcism and demonic child continued when on April 14, Anderson and Coleman were found to be in Pekin, Indiana, where a mushroom hunter found Cairo’s body inside a suitcase two days later.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows a car driving up Holder road at around the same time that Anderson and Coleman’s phones pinged in the area. Documents say the car stopped near where the suitcase was found.

The child's body was found in April by a mushroom hunter in rural Washington County. (ISP)

On April 15, Anderson returned to Facebook to say “this is a whole demon in a child body.” She continues in the post making claims about demons, spirits and magic.

On April 16, Cairo Jordan’s body is found in Washington County. That same day Anderson’s Dodge Challenger was caught on camera driving south on I-65 over the bridge from southern Indiana to Kentucky.

Police say Cairo was never reported to authorities as a missing child. He would have turned 6 years old on Oct. 24.

The suitcase he was found in, documents say, was seen in pictures and videos on Coleman’s social media pages.

Officers are asking that people across the country be on the lookout for Anderson, who is known to travel and was last known to be in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles. Police say she has recently been to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Houston, Texas.

“Help us locate her for Cairo so that justice can be served for him,” said Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police.

Anderson is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds. She had short, dark brown hair in her last known photo, but she is known to often wear wigs or hair extensions.

Anyone who sees Anderson or who has information about her location is asked to contact their local police department with jurisdiction at that location.

An Indiana murder warrant has been issued Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia. She is the mother of the 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan. His body was found in a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana on April 16, 2022 (Source: Indiana State Police)

