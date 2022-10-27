New Haven sets trick or treat hours
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Country is gearing up for Halloween!
Officials with the City of New Haven say city-wide trick-or-treating hours have been set for 6 to 8 p.m. for Monday, Oct. 31. They say Mayor McMichael will be passing out treats to the first 500 children in front of the local Domino’s beginning at 4 p.m. on Halloween.
LIST: Trick-or-treating events in the Fort Wayne area - Inclusive trunk-or-treat planned for Thursday evening
For those in Fort Wayne, the official hours for trick-or-treating are between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.
Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.