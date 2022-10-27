New Haven sets trick or treat hours

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Country is gearing up for Halloween!

Officials with the City of New Haven say city-wide trick-or-treating hours have been set for 6 to 8 p.m. for Monday, Oct. 31. They say Mayor McMichael will be passing out treats to the first 500 children in front of the local Domino’s beginning at 4 p.m. on Halloween.

For those in Fort Wayne, the official hours for trick-or-treating are between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.

