Candidates in Ind. 82nd District race share goals ahead of midterms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two candidates vying for Indiana’s 82nd House District seat spoke with WPTA just ahead of the midterms, sharing their campaign goals.

The district has new boundaries after republicans re-drew the lines following the 2020 census. Critics argued that the maps diluted the influence of minority and urban voters in favor of white voters living in rural areas to bolster the election prospects for Republicans after the census found that the state’s white and rural populations both shrank in recent years.

The 82nd District used to consist mostly of Noble County, but now reaches all the way to Fort Wayne. Therefore, there is no incumbent in the race, and both parties say they see it as an opportunity to pick up a seat in the statehouse.

Candidates Davyd Jones (R) and Kyle Miller (D) spoke with WPTA about how their campaigns are going with less than two weeks until the midterm election.

Jones told us if he’s elected, he wants to help people on the southeast side of Fort Wayne. The statehouse seat would be the first political position Jones has held.

Miller ran for the 81st District seat back in 2018 and 2020, being defeated both times. Miller told us he is building on his foundation from his previous campaigns, saying he is getting in touch with the new voters in the district.

Stay with WPTA for your election updates.

