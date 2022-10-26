Will Jennifer McCormick run for Governor? She says she’s considering it

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor.

During her address at Proximo, McCormick talked about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy. However, attendees perhaps had a bigger question. Is she planning a run for governor in 2024?

“I’m asking them some simple questions,” McCormick said. “Like what is on their radar that they want to changes for in 2024 as I explore the governor’s race.”

The former republican -- turned democrat -- stopped in Fort Wayne as part of her statewide Listening Tour. She says she recently launched an Exploratory Committee for governor and McCormick says she hopes to bring new ideas to the table.

“People are ready for a change,” McCormick said. “They’re ready for a female to be governor for the first time. I think that’s very appealing to a lot of people. They’re paying attention to common sense, someone who’s worried about the fiscal part of Indiana and also understands the quality of life of Hoosiers and finds that balance.”

During her address, she told the crowd she would use her experience as the state’s superintendent McCormick met with community leaders and members of the group “Advancing Voices of Women.”

“We’re really happy to welcome her to Fort Wayne today and to just hear what she has to say,” Advancing Voices of Women Co-founder Faith VanGilder said.

McCormick says if she decides to run, it’ll be as a democrat.

“I would be on the democrat ticket for sure,” McCormick said. “I ran as a republican the first go around and I say as Ronald Reagan said ‘I didn’t leave the party, the party left me,’ so they’ve had a lot of changes that ideology wise I don’t agree with.”

However, it’s no secret that Indiana has traditionally been a “red state.” So, does she have a shot?

“There may be some really solid democrats who are not willing to embrace her and they may not trust her because they think she’s too moderate,” Political Scientist Andy Downs said. “However, it you look at the state of Indiana, the Democrats who have one statewide are the ones who were a bit more moderate.

As we wait for a decision from McCormick, she says right now voters should focus on the midterm elections in less than two weeks.

“Just go vote,” McCormick said. “I know everyone has their individual choices of who they’re going to vote for. Be informed, have a plan and go vote.”

McCormick says she will take some time later this year to try to make that decision. She says you can expect an answer possibly in the early part of 2023.

