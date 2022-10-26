Traffic snarled along E Coliseum Blvd. following crash

Police say to avoid the area of Coliseum Blvd. and Crescent Ave. as crews respond to a crash.
Police say to avoid the area of Coliseum Blvd. and Crescent Ave. as crews respond to a crash.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles late Wednesday morning.

Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) dispatchers say they were called about a crash around 11:15 a.m. along E Coliseum Blvd., just east of the intersection with Crescent Ave.

They say at least one person is in serious condition.

At this time, police say all westbound lanes of Coliseum Blvd. are closed near Crescent Ave., and one eastbound lane of Coliseum Blvd. is closed. The northbound lanes of Crescent Ave. are also closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews clean up the crash.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
Fort Wayne Police say officers are on the scene of a death investigation in the 11000 block of...
CORONER: Manner of death pending for woman found dead on city’s north side
Gregory Tanner is charged with theft of property, forgery, financial exploitation of an elderly...
Man arrested after mother-in-law’s body found buried in flower bed, officials say

Latest News

Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana takes 86 local veterans out to Washington DC to see the...
40th Honor Flight marks more than 3,000 local veterans journeying to Washington DC
Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana takes 86 local veterans out to Washington DC to see the...
40th Honor Flight
Police say they are searching for DeJaune Ludie Anderson, the mother of the child whose body...
ISP identifies boy’s body found in suitcase, warrant out for mother, woman arrested
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious injury crash on Fort Wayne's southeast side on...
Man killed in crash at Paulding and Decatur roads identified, coroner says