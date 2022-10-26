Traffic snarled along E Coliseum Blvd. following crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles late Wednesday morning.

Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) dispatchers say they were called about a crash around 11:15 a.m. along E Coliseum Blvd., just east of the intersection with Crescent Ave.

They say at least one person is in serious condition.

At this time, police say all westbound lanes of Coliseum Blvd. are closed near Crescent Ave., and one eastbound lane of Coliseum Blvd. is closed. The northbound lanes of Crescent Ave. are also closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews clean up the crash.

