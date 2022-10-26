Man pleads guilty to lesser charges in stabbing of New Haven officers

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - A man who was arrested after police say he stabbed two members of the New Haven Police Department as they were attempting a wellness check last December has entered a plea deal.

Police say they were called to the 1500 block of E MacGregor Dr. on December 13, 2021, for a wellness check on a person who was reportedly planning to hurt himself. Officers say that person, later identified as Brandon Gardner, ran through the neighborhood and tried to break into area homes. Officers cornered him by some fencing, which is when Gardner allegedly pulled a pocket knife and stabbed two of them. Both officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment and have since been released.

In court on Wednesday, Gardner entered a plea deal for the counts of battery, residential entry, and aggravated battery. Charges including attempted murder and resisting law enforcement would be dropped.

The plea deal calls for him to spend 20 years behind bars if it is accepted by a judge. He is set to be sentenced on Nov. 29.

