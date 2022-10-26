Man killed in crash at Paulding and Decatur roads identified, coroner says

Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious injury crash on Fort Wayne's southeast side on Monday, October 24, 2022.
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious injury crash on Fort Wayne's southeast side on Monday, October 24, 2022.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The person who was killed in a crash on Monday has been identified as a 30-year-old Fort Wayne man, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Paulding and Decatur roads for a crash. Police say a car ran a red light and sideswiped a truck that was going through the intersection. Two people in the car were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the truck was said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The coroner says the unrestrained passenger in that car was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim has been identified as Ma Mat R Pe, 30, of Fort Wayne.

His manner of death has been ruled an accident, marking the 41st traffic fatality for Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2022.

