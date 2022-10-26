Hurricane Ian tears through beach town where a local couple planned to marry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Less than a month ago, Hurricane Ian forced evacuations, especially in the hardest-hit area of Fort Myers. The storm caused one local family to change course for a special day.

Hurricane Ian knocked out power, damaged homes, and washed away roads. Fort Meyers beach was impacted the most, including one bride-to-be.

26-year-old Ali Baney and 27-year-old Zach Friedrich planned a wedding in Fort Myers Beach for October 22. The couple planned to get married at Lani Kai Island Resort surrounded by friends and family, but post Ian, much was left of it.

Leading up to the wedding, they welcomed a new baby boy into the world: Zander James Friedrich. From being high school sweat hearts to getting engaged in Fort Myers Beach, to pushing back wedding plans during the pandemic, to then news of their wedding venue being destroyed, they thought it was a sign.

“I mean we have been together for 8 years and engaged for 3, so it’s like do we need to get married after this time, like after buying a home, having a baby, we are doing it out of order anyways, but I guess there is a reason for anything. It’s not our time right now.”

As of October, the couple plans to still get married in their favorite place, Fort Myers Beach, even if it takes more than a year. They say they’ve been together this long, what’s two more?

Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne's NBC. All rights reserved.