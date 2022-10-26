CORONER: Manner of death pending for woman found dead on city’s north side

Fort Wayne Police say officers are on the scene of a death investigation in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive on the city's north side.
Fort Wayne Police say officers are on the scene of a death investigation in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive on the city’s north side.(wpta)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was found with gunshot wounds on the city’s north side over the weekend.

Police were called around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive. They say they found a woman there who was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, the coroner identified the woman as 56-year-old Elizabeth Ann Kincaid of Fort Wayne.

Her cause of death was ruled to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death is pending investigation at this time.

