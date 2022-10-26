40th Honor Flight marks more than 3,000 local veterans journeying to Washington DC

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Honor Flight Northeast Indiana makes its 40th journey from Fort Wayne to Washington DC Wednesday, celebrating over 3,000 local veterans to take the trip out to the monuments and memorials in dedication to their service to our country.

The flight hosts 86 veterans from across NE Indiana, including the largest number of Vietnam veterans to go on a trip. The trip includes 3 Korean War veterans, 6 Cold War veterans, 77 Vietnam veterans, and one Iraqi Freedom veteran. Five female veterans are on the Honor Flight ans will visit the Women’s Memorial.

Cold War Air Force veteran Phillip DeBolt and his daughter, Army Colonel Debra Chappel, will be honored by participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

If you or a loved one would like to apply to go on an Honor Flight, click here for information on the application process.

