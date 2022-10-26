40th Honor Flight marks more than 3,000 local veterans journeying to Washington DC

By Liz Braden
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Honor Flight Northeast Indiana makes its 40th journey from Fort Wayne to Washington DC Wednesday, celebrating over 3,000 local veterans to take the trip out to the monuments and memorials in dedication to their service to our country.

The flight hosts 86 veterans from across NE Indiana, including the largest number of Vietnam veterans to go on a trip. The trip includes 3 Korean War veterans, 6 Cold War veterans, 77 Vietnam veterans, and one Iraqi Freedom veteran. Five female veterans are on the Honor Flight ans will visit the Women’s Memorial.

Cold War Air Force veteran Phillip DeBolt and his daughter, Army Colonel Debra Chappel, will be honored by participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Caption

If you or a loved one would like to apply to go on an Honor Flight, click here for information on the application process.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
Fort Wayne Police say officers are on the scene of a death investigation in the 11000 block of...
CORONER: Manner of death pending for woman found dead on city’s north side
Gregory Tanner is charged with theft of property, forgery, financial exploitation of an elderly...
Man arrested after mother-in-law’s body found buried in flower bed, officials say

Latest News

Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana takes 86 local veterans out to Washington DC to see the...
40th Honor Flight
Police say to avoid the area of Coliseum Blvd. and Crescent Ave. as crews respond to a crash.
Traffic snarled along E Coliseum Blvd. following crash
Police say they are searching for DeJaune Ludie Anderson, the mother of the child whose body...
ISP identifies boy’s body found in suitcase, warrant out for mother, woman arrested
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious injury crash on Fort Wayne's southeast side on...
Man killed in crash at Paulding and Decatur roads identified, coroner says