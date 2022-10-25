RSV: Cases in the area are up, doctors say be on the lookout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Doctors say RSV, which is especially common in young children, is on the rise here in Fort Wayne.

9-month-old Jett is a light in his family’s eyes. He now has been diagnosed with RSV.

RSV is a respiratory illness, often mild, cold-like symptoms, that can lead to severe infections in very young children. Doctors in Fort Wayne say cases were lower during the height of the pandemic, but they are up. Across the country, about 3/4 of pediatric beds are currently in use, a larger share than at any time over the past two years.

Donnie Foster is the grandfather of Jett and he tells us that Jett has struggled with his health since birth. The family had no idea what was wrong. They thought it was just asthma.

The CDC says when it comes to RSV, parents should be especially cautious this season if they have preemies, newborns, children with weakened immune systems, and children under the age of two with lung and heart conditions.

If something seems abnormal, it’s always better to get it checked.

