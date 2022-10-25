ISP: Two children seriously hurt in Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say two children were airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Miami County Tuesday morning.

ISP says an 18-year-old from Peru was driving westbound on County Road 850 South, when he approached a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 300 East just before 8 a.m. Officers believe he stopped at the sign before going into the intersection and striking another car.

Police say the car that was struck rolled at least once, ejecting the front seat passenger from the car. Police identified the passenger as a 12-year-old from Peru, and say a 17-year-old was driving the car at the time of the crash.

The 12-year-old passenger and an 8-year-old passenger were both airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. They say the driver was not seriously injured. Police say all three were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the first car was taken to a local hospital with neck pain. Police say the crash remains under investigation at this time.

