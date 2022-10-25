Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch returns from COVID-19 infection

FILE - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch addresses attendees at an IBJ Engage Indiana event.
FILE - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch addresses attendees at an IBJ Engage Indiana event.(IIB photo/Wes Mills)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch resumed public events on Tuesday after tests confirmed she had recovered from a COVID-19 infection, her office said.

Crouch tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 17 after experiencing cold-like symptoms that office spokesman Ron Green said were mild.

Crouch isolated and worked from her home in Evansville last week, with COVID-19 tests on Sunday and Tuesday coming back negative for infection, Green said. She was in Terre Haute on Tuesday for a luncheon and a Chances and Services for Youth roundtable event.

Crouch, 70, received two initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in February 2021 and has since gotten a booster shot, according to her office. This was the first time she had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Crouch has been lieutenant governor since 2017 as Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s running mate in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. She previously was state auditor for three years after serving nine years as a state legislator from Evansville.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
Fatal Crash
ISP: Florida man run over by his own car in Indiana Toll Road crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Dispatchers confirm a death investigation is underway at a Travel Inn
A pet snake is on the loose in a southwest Houston neighborhood.
Escaped python puts community on edge
Matthew Hoover
Man sentenced to 95 years in Lake James slaying

Latest News

The supply and demand imbalance means companies can pass on the higher prices to shoppers...
Grocery store prices continue to soar with no end in sight
Trick-or-treaters
FWFD, FWPD plan Safety Village Halloween Bash
COURT DOCS: Auburn building dept. head sues City over firing, alleges gender discrimination
By placing a clove of garlic into soil now, you can enjoy garlic come spring and summer.
In the Garden: Garlic