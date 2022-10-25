GRAPHIC: Prosecution begins presenting case against man accused of murdering man, dismembering body

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Testimony got underway Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing another man last year and dismembering his body.

Prosecutors called 13 witnesses to the stand Tuesday and presented more than 70 pieces of evidence.

A majority of those who testified were police officers, but the first person who testified was the wife of Shane Nguyen, the victim in this case. Nguyen’s wife testified saying she hadn’t heard from Shane for a while on April 23, 2021 and was concerned.

The defense claimed during opening statements that Cramer was homeless and living in a storage unit. They say Nguyen saw Cramer walking along a street and asked Cramer if he needed a ride. That’s when the defense team says Nguyen drove Cramer to Goshen to pick up a check, drove him back to the storage unit where the two had a sexual encounter and exchanged numbers.

Days later, they say Cramer asked Nguyen if he could pick him up from Elkhart and drive him back to his storage unit in Fort Wayne. It was on that ride the prosecution says Cramer began to kill Nguyen. Nguyen’s wife said in court that she didn’t know of a trip to Elkhart Shane was taking to pick up Cramer. She also said she didn’t know Shane was communicating with Cramer.

Jurors also heard from a crime scene technician where they saw a majority of the evidence presented Tuesday. It included photos and things collected from Nguyen’s van.

Before this trial, police said Cramer took Nguyen to a storage unit, choked him and then slammed his head on the ground.

Police say Cramer and Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, cut up the body and put it back in Nguyen’s van. Carreon-Hamilton has already pleaded guilty and the prosecution said he will testify on their behalf.

If convicted, Cramer faces the possibility of Life in Prison without Parole.

