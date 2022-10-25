FWFD, FWPD plan Safety Village Halloween Bash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne parents who are looking for a safe place for their kids to trick or treat have a free opportunity to do so this weekend.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) and Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) have planned a free ”Halloween Bash” on Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon – 3 p.m. at Safety Village, 1270 South Phoenix Parkway.

The departments say they are working with several sponsors, including the City of Fort Wayne, to give the community a safe place to trick or treat. They say the event will also feature a “Zombie Walk, dancing to spooky music with the Village People, games, prizes and a train ride through the not-so-scary graveyard.” Free hot dogs, popcorn, and waters will be provided for each person while supply lasts, officials say.

FWPD will have their drones and vehicles on site, and the FWFD will have trucks on display. Officials note that parking will be available across the street at the Public Safety Academy.

