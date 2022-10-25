COURT DOCS: Auburn building dept. head sues City over firing, alleges gender discrimination

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - The now-former head of Auburn’s Department of Building, Planning & Development, is suing the City after a civil lawsuit alleges she was fired after refusing Mayor Mike Ley’s “illegal” orders regarding an unsafe building.

Amy Schweitzer filed the tort claim against the City of Auburn on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in DeKalb Superior Court 2. Schweitzer, who was serving as department’s head, alleges that she was retaliated against when she was fired for refusing to follow Mayor Ley’s orders that an “unsafe building” be allowed to remain occupied despite evidence she says shows it was unsafe.

The lawsuit also alleges that Schweitzer was discriminated against based on her gender. Court documents say Schweitzer claims the gender discrimination included Mayor Ley treating her with “hostility, anger, an intimidation where similarly situated male Department Heads were treated with respect.”

The lawsuit notes that Schweitzer says another example of the discrimination stems from the mayor not allowing her to do her job of “ensuring public safety when there was a partial building collapse in downtown Auburn”. She claims Ley prevented her from doing her job when he did not allow her to vacate the building until the integrity was proved, unlike her male colleagues who she claims were “permitted to do their jobs without interference”.

The document states Schweitzer is seeking compensatory damages, pecuniary damages, attorney fees and costs.

WPTA has reached out to the attorney representing the city, who sent the following statement:

The City of Auburn is aware of the suit. Previously an EEOC complaint was filed and no findings were made. The City will not comment on pending litigation and will defend the matter fully. The Mayor is committed to the continuous record growth and expansion of the economy under his leadership. The complete focus of the City is on the citizens and businesses who make Auburn a great place to live and work.

