Councilman Arp proposes cutting Mayor’s Office budget until police video is released in Mayor Henry’s arrest

FILE PHOTO - Mayor Tom Henry leaving a court hearing after pleading guilty to OWI.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City Councilman Jason Arp is proposing that the operating budget for the Mayor’s Office be cut until officials release video footage of Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI arrest earlier this month.

In a news release sent late Tuesday afternoon, Councilman Arp says he will be proposing cuts to the Mayor’s budget at the council’s meeting Tuesday evening. The move follows a letter penned by Arp to the city’s attorney, requesting information on Henry’s arrest as well as any relevant police footage.

BACKGROUND: City Council President pens letter to City attorney seeking answers to questions in Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest

A statement sent by Arp says he is requesting that the Mayor’s budget be cut until all of their information requests regarding his arrest have been answered, noting that budgetary action is one of the council’s few way to “ensure accountability”.

Read his statement in full below:

Tuesday evening’s council meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m., can be viewed live on CityTV and on Facebook.

WPTA independently obtained a crash report concerning Mayor Henry’s arrest that shows that his blood alcohol content registered at .152% at the time of the crash, nearly two times the state’s legal limit of .08%. A probable cause document filed in the case shows he admitted that he “had too many glasses of wine” at an area fundraiser before crashing into a woman driving along Old Mill Road.

