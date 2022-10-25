Councilman Arp proposes cutting Mayor’s Office budget until police video is released in Mayor Henry’s arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City Councilman Jason Arp is proposing that the operating budget for the Mayor’s Office be cut until officials release video footage of Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI arrest earlier this month.

In a news release sent late Tuesday afternoon, Councilman Arp says he will be proposing cuts to the Mayor’s budget at the council’s meeting Tuesday evening. The move follows a letter penned by Arp to the city’s attorney, requesting information on Henry’s arrest as well as any relevant police footage.

BACKGROUND: City Council President pens letter to City attorney seeking answers to questions in Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest

A statement sent by Arp says he is requesting that the Mayor’s budget be cut until all of their information requests regarding his arrest have been answered, noting that budgetary action is one of the council’s few way to “ensure accountability”.

Read his statement in full below:

“At tonight’s Council meeting I am putting forth cuts to the Mayor’s operating budget. As City Council President, I have been working with our attorneys and staff to ensure questions related to the incident that occurred October 8th have been answered. Many of the questions we have asked were answered in a timely manner, however we have asked that the video evidence from the night of the event be preserved for Council’s review in order to conclude our inquiry into the matter. We have been told that the video evidence will not be available until the case is closed upon sentencing. While I have confidence that our request will be granted in a timely manner, I am requesting a cut of the Mayor’s Office operating budget. The budget would then be restored once all of the information requests have been fulfilled. Budgetary action is one of the Council’s few means of recourse to ensure accountability. We are hoping we will know the week of November 9th and that we will be able to promptly restore these budget items.”

Tuesday evening’s council meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m., can be viewed live on CityTV and on Facebook.

WPTA independently obtained a crash report concerning Mayor Henry’s arrest that shows that his blood alcohol content registered at .152% at the time of the crash, nearly two times the state’s legal limit of .08%. A probable cause document filed in the case shows he admitted that he “had too many glasses of wine” at an area fundraiser before crashing into a woman driving along Old Mill Road.

