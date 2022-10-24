PFW basketball hosts annual tip-off luncheon

By Chris Ryan
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball head coach Jon Coffman and four of his returning players looked forward to the season ahead with friends, family and alumni with their annual preseason luncheon at Birdie’s Rooftop Bar, atop The Bradley, on Monday afternoon.

Mastodons Jarred Godrey, Bobby Planutis, Ra Kpedi and Damian Chong Qui shared a bit about themselves, their personal journeys and one collective excitement for the 2022-2023 college basketball season.

The Mastodons are a favorite to win the Horizon League, as voted on in the conference preseason poll, after finishing as co-regular season champs last season.

