Jury selection underway against man accused of killing another man and dismembering his body

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article includes information that some readers may find disturbing.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Jury selection is underway today in the case against a man accused of killing another man and cutting up his body.

The details of the crime are disturbing.

Mathew Cramer is accused of taking Shane Nguyen to a storage unit, choking him, and then slamming his head on the ground.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says Cramer and another person, Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, cut up Nguyen’s body and put it in the back of Nguyen’s van.

Carreon-Hamilton has already pleaded guilty. The prosecution says he will testify on their behalf.

Prosecutors also say Nguyen’s wife is also set to testify.

In their opening remarks to potential jurors, prosecutors say there was a cell phone video taken of some of the most brutal moments of the crime. Prosecutors also say during a lengthy interview with police, Cramer who had intended to bury the body, walked law enforcement through the actions he was accused of doing.

The defense claims Cramer was homeless and living in a storage unit. They say Nguyen saw Cramer walking along a street and asked Cramer if he needed a ride. That’s when the defense team says Nguyen drove Cramer to the storage unit, had a sexual encounter, and the two exchanged numbers.

On August 22, 2022, online court records showed Cramer’s attorneys took the first steps to deem him mentally incompetent to stand trial. The judge ruled that Cramer did not have an intellectual disability.

