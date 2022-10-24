ISP: Florida man run over by his own car in Indiana Toll Road crash

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WPTA) - A Florida man has died after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road near Shipshewana.

Indiana State Police (ISP) says troopers responded to the I-90 Toll Road just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a two-car crash. When emergency crews arrived, they found a man lying on the road.

ISP says despite lifesaving measures by the LaGrange County EMS personnel, the man, identified as Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP investigators believe Abdyrakhmanov’s car hit a deer in the road and when Abdyrakhmanov stopped his car to inspect the damage, caused a chain reaction of several cars trying to avoid hitting Abdyrakhmanov’s car. A driver of a van, Peter Flores, 26, of Toledo, Ohio, was not able to stop and hit the rear of Abdyrakhmanov’s car at high speed.

ISP says Abdyrakhmanov was run over by his own car while standing in the road, resulting in fatal injuries. ISP says a passenger in Abdyrakhmanov’s car was not injured.

The eastbound lanes of the Toll Road were closed for several hours while police investigated the scene and crews cleaned up the crash.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.