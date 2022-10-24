ISP: Florida man run over by his own car in Indiana Toll Road crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WPTA) - A Florida man has died after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road near Shipshewana.

Indiana State Police (ISP) says troopers responded to the I-90 Toll Road just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a two-car crash. When emergency crews arrived, they found a man lying on the road.

ISP says despite lifesaving measures by the LaGrange County EMS personnel, the man, identified as Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP investigators believe Abdyrakhmanov’s car hit a deer in the road and when Abdyrakhmanov stopped his car to inspect the damage, caused a chain reaction of several cars trying to avoid hitting Abdyrakhmanov’s car. A driver of a van, Peter Flores, 26, of Toledo, Ohio, was not able to stop and hit the rear of Abdyrakhmanov’s car at high speed.

ISP says Abdyrakhmanov was run over by his own car while standing in the road, resulting in fatal injuries. ISP says a passenger in Abdyrakhmanov’s car was not injured.

The eastbound lanes of the Toll Road were closed for several hours while police investigated the scene and crews cleaned up the crash.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Dispatchers confirm a death investigation is underway at a Travel Inn
Fort Wayne Police say officers are on the scene of a death investigation in the 11000 block of...
FWPD on scene of a death investigation on the city’s north side
Police lights generic.
Huntington County Jail inmate found dead, 2 others hospitalized Saturday morning
Prior to Saturday night's home opener, the Fort Wayne Komets honored their past legends,...
Komets honor past Fort Wayne legends at home opener, team falls, 7-2, to Cyclones
Julie Schwertley’s Halloween display features some scary and graphic images in its unfiltered...
Halloween display calls attention to abortion rights

Latest News

Matthew Hoover
Man sentenced to 95 years in Lake James slaying
Bellmont volleyball secures back-to-back regional titles on Saturday night.
Bellmont volleyball secures back-to-back regional titles
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Dispatchers confirm a death investigation is underway at a Travel Inn
Prior to Saturday night's home opener, the Fort Wayne Komets honored their past legends,...
Komets honor past Fort Wayne legends at home opener, team falls, 7-2, to Cyclones